City of Hamilton regrets ‘privacy breach’ connected with vote by mail registrations

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton has expressed regrets to a number of residents who had personal information exposed in what’s being described as a “privacy breach.”

In a release from the city manager’s office, staff revealed some 450 individuals who signed up to vote by mail in the upcoming 2022 municipal election had their emails exposed when a message was sent Thursday providing details on the process.

“The city regrets the error and any distress that this incident may cause those who have used the Vote by Mail process,” a spokesperson for the city said in a statement sent by email on Friday.

In the explanation, staff said multiple email addresses were inadvertently entered in the “to:” line of the email instead of the “bcc:” box, which exposed email addresses of all the recipients.

Story continues below advertisement

“Immediate steps were taken to recall the message and to notify all affected individuals,” the city said.

The city manager’s office went on to say it takes the matter seriously and is set to conduct a review of processes related to personal information.

It also plans on “proactively” notifying the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC).

Individuals who wish to lodge a complaint can direct their queries to the IPC or to the manager of corporate records and privacy at the city clerk’s office.