Canada

New Brunswick’s Ganong Bros. teams up to take candy company global

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 14'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Alicia Draus on Global New Brunswick.

Canada’s oldest candy and chocolate company Ganong Bros., Ltd. is teaming up with seafood giant Cooke Inc. in a bid to take the family-run confectionary business global.

Bryana Ganong, president and CEO of Ganong, says the investment by Cooke will be directed into new equipment and upgrades at the company’s St. Stephen, N.B., facilities.

She says the partnership will also allow Ganong to leverage Cooke’s global retail grocery presence and grow the candy company’s sales around the world.

Read more: Horse racing in New Brunswick uncertain following the end of a lease

Ganong says Cooke’s support will help ensure the company remains competitive in an ever-changing global confectionary market.

Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke, says his company is proud to make an investment in Ganong to help strengthen and grow the candy maker.

Established in 1873, Ganong is Canada’s oldest family-owned and operated chocolate company, with candy including Chicken Bones, Pal-o-Mine bars and boxes of assorted chocolates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

Chicken BonesCooke Inc.Ganong Bros.Ganong candyGanong chocolateNew Brunswick candyNew Brunswick chocolate
© 2022 The Canadian Press

