Crime

Quinte West OPP arrest ‘suspicious woman’ behind business

By John Lawless Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 7:11 pm
Quinte West OPP say the woman was in possession of stolen items, and was subsequently arrested. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP say the woman was in possession of stolen items, and was subsequently arrested. Global News

One woman has been arrested on multiple charges after police discovered her ‘acting suspiciously’ behind a Trenton, Ont., business.

At about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, patrolling Quinte West OPP officers spotted a woman standing near a dumpster behind the Trenton Town Centre.

Police say she appeared to be attempting to conceal bolt cutters.

When officers approached the woman, they discovered several cans of new spray paint as well.

They then arrested the woman, and upon further investigation, officers found that the items had been stolen from a nearby business.

Tracy Brenton, 46, of Quinte West was charged on multiple accounts.

She was charged with possession of break in instruments, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, identity fraud, and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.

Brenton was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

