Town of Innisfil, Ont. to set up voter help centres leading up to election

With voting in the upcoming Town of Innisfil municipal election set to be done online or by phone, the town is hosting election help centres for residents in need of assistance.

Residents will have received a voter information letter in the mail that contains a unique voter number and instructions for voting.

The 10-day voting period begins Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. and will be open until Monday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m.

From Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, the town is hosting five help centers throughout the community for people who need help voting on an electronic device, who did not receive a voter information letter in the mail, or who who need to change their voting information.

Election Help Centres will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on:

Saturday, Oct. 15, at the South Innisfil Community Centre (upstairs banquet hall), 1354 Killarney Beach Rd.

Monday, Oct. 17, at the Wheel Community Centre in Sandycove, 2 Weeping Willow Dr.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Cookstown Community Hall/Library, 20 Church St.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library (Stroud branch), 7883 Yonge St.

Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lake Club in Friday Harbour, Sunseeker Avenue

Residents can also visit Innisfil Town Hall and Innisfil ideaLAB and Library branches during operating hours for assistance or contact 705-436-3710 or elections@innisfil.ca.

The town is reminding residents that they are only allowed to vote once, regardless of how many homes they own or letters they receive.

Those who receive an extra letter are asked to write ‘return to sender’ on it and drop it off at Innisfil’s town hall.