Million-dollar lottery winner from Hamilton says travel abroad in plans after collecting cheque

A Hamilton woman says she’ll do some travelling after picking up a million-dollar cheque at an OLG office.

A regular lottery player for the past five years, Irvine says she examined her 6/49 ticket multiple times with electronic checkers in-store and online, saying the first responses she experienced were “strange.”

“I checked it a few more times and then went to another store,” Lesley Irvine said of the ticket purchased at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road.

“When I used the second ticket checker, it said the same. I went home to check the numbers myself.”

Irvine says she called her accountant after confirming the guaranteed million-dollar prize from a Jan. 15 draw, suggesting “good advice from a trusted advisor” was a prudent first step.

She says international travel will take up a portion of her winnings.

“I’ve always wanted to see Egypt and Greece. Now that I know this is real, I need some time to decide how to enjoy a million dollars,” said Irvine.