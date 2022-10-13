Menu

Canada

Million-dollar lottery winner from Hamilton says travel abroad in plans after collecting cheque

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 2:04 pm
Lesley Irvine of Hamilton won $1 Million in a 'guaranteed prize in the January 15, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Lesley Irvine of Hamilton won $1 Million in a 'guaranteed prize in the January 15, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw. OLG

A Hamilton woman says she’ll do some travelling after picking up a million-dollar cheque at an OLG office.

A regular lottery player for the past five years, Irvine says she examined her 6/49 ticket multiple times with electronic checkers in-store and online, saying the first responses she experienced were “strange.”

“I checked it a few more times and then went to another store,” Lesley Irvine said of the ticket purchased at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road.

Hamilton's economic development adds Fundica pilot to aid local businesses in acquiring funding

“When I used the second ticket checker, it said the same. I went home to check the numbers myself.”

Irvine says she called her accountant after confirming the guaranteed million-dollar prize from a Jan. 15 draw, suggesting “good advice from a trusted advisor” was a prudent first step.

She says international travel will take up a portion of her winnings.

“I’ve always wanted to see Egypt and Greece. Now that I know this is real, I need some time to decide how to enjoy a million dollars,” said Irvine.

Hamilton
