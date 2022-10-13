Menu

Crime

Police officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting did not draw their guns: SIU

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: '2 police officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. identified'
2 police officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. identified
WATCH ABOVE: The two South Simcoe Police officers killed on Tuesday evening have been identified as the force mourns their loss. Tracy Tong has more.

The two police officers who were shot in killed responding to a disturbance call in Innisfil, Ont., did not have their guns drawn, the Special Investigations Unit tells Global News.

An SIU spokesperson, Kristy Denette, said the “two officers did not draw their firearms when they were fatally shot.”

Denette did say a third officer was also at the house and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. It is unclear if the officer arrived at the same time or just after the first two officers.

The gun used in the shooting by the suspect was an SKS semi-automatic rifle, Denette said.

All three officers that attended the home were from South Simcoe Police, she said.

Read more: 2 police officers killed, suspect dead after Innisfil, Ont. shooting

On Tuesday, officers had responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Innisfil at around 7:55 p.m. Two officers were shot at and later died in hospital.

South Simcoe Police released the names of the officers identifying them as Constable Devon Northrup and Constable Morgan Russell.

Const. Russell was 54 years old and was a 33-year member of the service. Const. Northrup was 33 years old and was a six-year member of the service.

Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-South Simcoe Police Service

Read more: ‘Profound sadness’: South Simcoe Police identify 2 officers killed in Innisfil shooting

The suspect, sources tell Global news, is a 23-year-old man named Chris Doncaster. He was pronounced dead at the home after a confrontation with police.

The SIU has not officially confirmed his identity as the family has not consented its release.

Denette said more information will be known about the suspect’s cause of death following an autopsy being performed on Friday.

The SIU, known as Ontario’s police watchdog, is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in serious incidents, including those resulting in death.

