Gas prices spike by almost 9 cents in New Brunswick, diesel up 14 cents

Gas prices in New Brunswick jumped by 8.7 cents on Thursday, increasing for the second week in a row.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.76 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

This comes as prices already rose last Thursday, going up to $1.67 from $1.62 per litre.

The cost of diesel has also gone up.

Ultra-low sulphur diesel now costs up to $2.51 per litre at the pump, up by 14.2 cents from the day prior.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.