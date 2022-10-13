Menu

Canada

Gas prices spike by almost 9 cents in New Brunswick, diesel up 14 cents

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'The connection between high gas and food prices'
The connection between high gas and food prices
How the high price of gas has been driving up food prices, and why one expert thinks the worst is behind us.

Gas prices in New Brunswick jumped by 8.7 cents on Thursday, increasing for the second week in a row.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.76 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

This comes as prices already rose last Thursday, going up to $1.67 from $1.62 per litre.

Read more: Gas prices in Canada could rise further as OPEC+ sharply cuts oil production

The cost of diesel has also gone up.

Ultra-low sulphur diesel now costs up to $2.51 per litre at the pump, up by 14.2 cents from the day prior.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

