Canada

Canada’s small businesses optimistic about growth despite recession fears: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 7:11 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s retail industry struggles to find workers as job vacancy rates hit another record high'
Canada’s retail industry struggles to find workers as job vacancy rates hit another record high
WATCH: Canada's retail industry struggles to find workers as job vacancy rates hit another record high – Aug 26, 2022

A new KPMG survey has found Canada’s small and medium-sized businesses are banking on strong growth in the next three years, even as a possible economic downturn remains top of mind in the near term.

The survey of 503 small and medium-sized businesses says 83 per cent are feeling optimistic about their growth over the next few years, with 82 per cent saying they feel confident about their industry.

Read more: RBC now sees recession in early 2023, more job losses amid ‘cracks’ in economy

The survey says 61 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses have taken pre-emptive measures to mitigate what they see as short-term recessionary risks, from a short-term freeze on hiring to hitting the pause button on digital transformation plans.

Trending Now

The survey also says 77 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses intend to increase their headcount in the next three years to drive their growth plans, with 20 per cent expecting a hiring increase of at least 11 per cent in this period.

However, 56 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses agree it is difficult to recruit the talent of the future needed to transform their business, making hiring a top challenge over the next few years.

Click to play video: 'CFIB report finds 20% of Alberta small businesses at risk of closing for good'
CFIB report finds 20% of Alberta small businesses at risk of closing for good
inflation
© 2022 The Canadian Press

