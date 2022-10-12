Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Blades Bio: Returning dynamo Trevor Wong

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 4:34 pm
Blades Bio: Trevor Wong
WATCH: Saskatoon Blades veteran forward Trevor Wong is the first guest for the 2022-23 season of Blades Bio on Global Saskatoon at 10.

The Saskatoon Blades are back on the ice for the 2022-23 Western Hockey League season, as is the return of Blades Bio on Global Saskatoon at 10.

Read more: Saskatoon Blades captain De La Gorgendiere ready for return from shoulder injury

First to be profiled this season is returning forward Trevor Wong, who is slated for his first full year in Blades colours after being acquired midway through the 2021-22 season from the Kelowna Rockets.

Trending Now

Wong finished the year with 42 points in 50 games for Saskatoon and is off to another strong start with the Blades this fall, recording five points in his first seven games.

Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin caught up with the Blades centreman to discuss his playing style, family ties and discovery of the game in his home province of British Columbia.

Saskatoon SportsWHLSaskatoon BladesWestern Hockey LeagueBladesGlobal Saskatoon At 10Trevor WongBlades Bio
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

