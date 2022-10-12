Blades Bio: Returning dynamo Trevor Wong

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades are back on the ice for the 2022-23 Western Hockey League season, as is the return of Blades Bio on Global Saskatoon at 10.

First to be profiled this season is returning forward Trevor Wong, who is slated for his first full year in Blades colours after being acquired midway through the 2021-22 season from the Kelowna Rockets.

Wong finished the year with 42 points in 50 games for Saskatoon and is off to another strong start with the Blades this fall, recording five points in his first seven games.

Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin caught up with the Blades centreman to discuss his playing style, family ties and discovery of the game in his home province of British Columbia.