Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2022 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'IMF cuts 2023 global economy outlook amid Ukraine war, energy crisis'
IMF cuts 2023 global economy outlook amid Ukraine war, energy crisis
Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were in positive territory.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.77 points at 18,201.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.95 points at 29,367.14. The S&P 500 index was up 6.10 points at 3,594.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.52 points at 10,434.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.53 cents US compared with 72.60 on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.94 at US$87.41 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up four cents at US$6.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$1,676.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.42 a pound.

