Convocation ceremonies run through this week at Queen’s University

For most students, fall marks the start of school.

But for a select group, it’s also about graduation.

Convocation ceremonies are taking place at Queen’s University this week.

“It feels really good — it doesn’t all happen at once, it’s kind of a few months and years,” says Matthew Jupp, a Masters graduate of Arts and Political Studies.

“It all sort of builds up and then you realize you’re done, and where’d all the time go.”

For some, the moment is one that has been on hold over the last several years.

“I wanted to come to this one,” says Rishkat Khan, a graduate of Immigration Citizenship Law.

“I didn’t go to my bachelors one because of COVID.”

Convocation is also a moment of transition for the graduates to either enter the workforce or continue their education.

“Hopefully I’ll be a immigration consultant,” says Khan.

“Maybe down the road do a masters, but we’ll see about that.”

Graduation is also a moment of pride and recognition for parents and family members.

“It helps you to secure your future and the future of your family,” says Godwin Oniga, whose brother-in-law is graduating.

“The Bangladesh community is going to help,” adds Abdur Khan, Rishkat’s father.

“There is no immigration and citizenship councillor, so she’s going to be the first one in Montreal.”

Whatever the future holds for these new graduates, along with a degree, they will walk away with the memories of their time and experiences at Queen’s University.

