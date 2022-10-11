1 person injured, another in custody after shooting in Toronto: police

One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet on Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m., Toronto police said an incident occurred in the area of Sherbourne and Queen streets.
Officers said a man was located with gunshot wounds, adding that his injuries “appear serious.”
In an update, police said he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said one person is in custody and that a firearm has been recovered.
-More to come…
