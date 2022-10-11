Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person injured, another in custody after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 5:40 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet on Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m., Toronto police said an incident occurred in the area of Sherbourne and Queen streets.

Read more: Driver flees Toronto crash then punches father, drops pants, attacks officers: police

Officers said a man was located with gunshot wounds, adding that his injuries “appear serious.”

In an update, police said he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Police said one person is in custody and that a firearm has been recovered.

-More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagShooting tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagQueen Street tagShooting Toronto tagsherbourne street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers