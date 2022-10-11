Strong winds expected for Hamilton-Niagara Region Wednesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is alerting Hamilton and Niagara residents about strong wind gusts expected to sweep through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement stretching from the Windsor area all the way up past the North Bay area on Tuesday afternoon.

It said gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected, with even stronger winds and showers or thunderstorms possible.

Meteorologists say the timeframe for the weather event is Wednesday afternoon, ending overnight.

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the statement said.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the southerly winds are preceding a cold front coming through on Wednesday afternoon which will bring calm in the evening or overnight with passage of the front.

“Conditions will improve by afternoon with some sunny breaks, but it’ll be breezy and turning cooler,” Farnell said.

“Your forecast on Thursday, 16 degrees with very heavy early day rain, 12 on Friday and then the weekend seasonal temperatures with a slight chance of a shower on Saturday.”