Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds expected for Hamilton-Niagara Region Wednesday: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 5:56 pm
Environment Canada is suggesting wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h could hit Hamilton and Niagara region on Oct. 12, 2022 with the potential for accompanying showers or thunderstorms possible. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is suggesting wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h could hit Hamilton and Niagara region on Oct. 12, 2022 with the potential for accompanying showers or thunderstorms possible. Global News

Environment Canada is alerting Hamilton and Niagara residents about strong wind gusts expected to sweep through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement stretching from the Windsor area all the way up past the North Bay area on Tuesday afternoon.

It said gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected, with even stronger winds and showers or thunderstorms possible.

Meteorologists say the timeframe for the weather event is Wednesday afternoon, ending overnight.

Read more: TSB investigation says plane hit tree prior to fatal crash near Brantford, Ont. airport in March

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the statement said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the southerly winds are preceding a cold front coming through on Wednesday afternoon which will bring calm in the evening or overnight with passage of the front.

“Conditions will improve by afternoon with some sunny breaks, but it’ll be breezy and turning cooler,” Farnell said.

“Your forecast on Thursday, 16 degrees with very heavy early day rain, 12 on Friday and then the weekend seasonal temperatures with a slight chance of a shower on Saturday.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls Hockey Canada CEO, board resignations ‘important first step’' Trudeau calls Hockey Canada CEO, board resignations ‘important first step’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagOntario weather tagHamilton weather tagSouthern Ontario weather tagst. catharines weather tagNiagara Falls weather taghamilton wind taghamilton wind alert tagniagara region wind alert tagontario wind alert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers