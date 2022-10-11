Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Cobourg mother of 5 celebrates $77,777 lottery win: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 2:00 pm
The OLG says a Cobourg resident won $77,777 on its Instant Diamond 7s game. View image in full screen
The OLG says a Cobourg resident won $77,777 on its Instant Diamond 7s game. OLG

A Cobourg, Ont., resident is celebrating her first lottery win.

According to the OLG, Corrine Mueller, 48, claimed the top prize of $77,777 on the Instant Diamond 7s scratch ticket game. Her winning ticket was purchased at the ONMarket at the Hwy. 401 Eastbound ONroute in Port Hope.

Mueller, a mother of five and a building manager, says it’s her first significant lottery win.

Read more: Grafton, Ont. lottery winner plans to treat family after claiming $50,000 prize: OLG

“It was 2 a.m. when I actually played my ticket and realized I won big,” she said. “My heart was beating so fast — I was so excited.”

Trending Stories

She says her husband initially didn’t believe her when she informed him of the win.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always joke that we have a winning ticket, so of course, he thought I was joking again,” she said. “That’s when he checked for himself and we hugged each other and jumped up and down. It was great.”

Mueller says with the winnings, she intends to go on a cruise and make down payments on a house and a new car.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagOntario Lottery and Gaming tagCobourg lottery winner tagCobourg lottery ticket tagInstant Diamond 7s tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers