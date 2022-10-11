Cobourg mother of 5 celebrates $77,777 lottery win: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., resident is celebrating her first lottery win.

According to the OLG, Corrine Mueller, 48, claimed the top prize of $77,777 on the Instant Diamond 7s scratch ticket game. Her winning ticket was purchased at the ONMarket at the Hwy. 401 Eastbound ONroute in Port Hope.

Mueller, a mother of five and a building manager, says it’s her first significant lottery win.

“It was 2 a.m. when I actually played my ticket and realized I won big,” she said. “My heart was beating so fast — I was so excited.”

She says her husband initially didn’t believe her when she informed him of the win.

“We always joke that we have a winning ticket, so of course, he thought I was joking again,” she said. “That’s when he checked for himself and we hugged each other and jumped up and down. It was great.”

Mueller says with the winnings, she intends to go on a cruise and make down payments on a house and a new car.