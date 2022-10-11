Menu

Crime

Laval police charge 20-year-old driver in July fatal crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 11:18 am
A 20-year-old driver accused of committing several traffic offences and causing a fatal accident three months ago in Laval is facing serious charges.

The Laval Police Department (SPL) reported that on July 4, around 10:30 p.m., a driver was driving a luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) at a high speed, southbound on Route 335 near Des Perron Avenue.

Two women were travelling in another vehicle northbound before the two vehicles crashed. The driver of the northbound vehicle was seriously injured and the passenger, a 26-year-old, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Firefighters also responded to the collision.

Read more: Accident prone avenue leaves Laval, Que. residents calling for more safety measures

Police say the driver of the SUV would have committed several violations of the Highway Code and would have been using the opposite traffic lane when prohibited, leading to a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

Aron Romero was arrested last week and charged in Quebec court with dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, as well as impaired driving causing death and harm.

He has been released on conditions and is set to return to court on Dec. 2.

Laval police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information on this case to reach out.

— with files from Karla Renic. 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
