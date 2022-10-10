Menu

Crime

Chatham, Ont. police investigating homicide after man dies in hospital

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 10, 2022 1:40 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., are investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man died.

Police say officers were notified around 4 p.m. Friday that a man had arrived at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Woman dead, Chatham, Ont. man charged with 1st degree murder: police

Through investigation, police learned the victim was involved in an altercation with another man at a residence on Colborne Street.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A short time later, police identified and located a 35-year-old man, who has been charged with second degree murder.

Read more: Intoxicated Chatham, Ont., man charged after walking barefoot with stolen marijuana plants: police

Police say this is an isolated incident and there’s no concern to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Constable Mark Vandergriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 207.

