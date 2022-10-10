Chatham, Ont. police investigating homicide after man dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., are investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man died.

Police say officers were notified around 4 p.m. Friday that a man had arrived at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police learned the victim was involved in an altercation with another man at a residence on Colborne Street.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A short time later, police identified and located a 35-year-old man, who has been charged with second degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say this is an isolated incident and there’s no concern to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Constable Mark Vandergriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 207.