Canada

Image of N.S. officers at ‘freedom fighters’ event shared without context: RCMP

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 1:14 pm
RCMP officers appeared in a photo at a self-proclaimed "Freedom Fighters" event. View image in full screen
RCMP officers appeared in a photo at a self-proclaimed "Freedom Fighters" event. Twitter @Seebo429

An image of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer wearing a “thin blue line” patch while responding to a self-proclaimed “Freedom Fighters” event this weekend circulated on social media.

It was posted by Twitter user @Seebo429 on Saturday night, among others on social media, with the caption reading: “RCMP checking out the convoy cookout in the valley. What’s that patch on the officer’s chest? I don’t want to get my colours mixed up again.” The post received nearly 400 likes and over 100 retweets.

RCMP responded to the tweet on Sunday, saying, “The photo and information has been sent to the appropriate unit for follow up as necessary.”

In a Monday news release, RCMP said the image was shared “without the accurate context.”

In the release, RCMP said police were called for a noise complaint in Nictaux, located southeast of Middleton in Annapolis County, at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Nova Scotia Tattoo ends partnership with group amid Thin Blue Line controversy

The complaint was made against a home where about 50 self-proclaimed “Freedom Fighters” gathered, according to police, “with a clear indication of alcohol being consumed.”

Trending Stories

Police say there was a poster displayed at the end of the driveway of the home, stating “Freedom Fighter PTSD Drive.”

Police said in the release that two officers arrived to the house and a large group of men told them they were not welcome there.

“One of the RCMP officers spoke with a man who identified himself as the president of the Freedom Fighters to explain the noise by-law in Annapolis County,” read the release.

“Meanwhile, the second officer was working to maintain calm among the group of event attendees that had approached the officers.”

Read more: Montreal police force reviewing uniform policy after calls to ban ‘Thin Blue Line’ patches

Police said the music was turned down to address the noise complaint.

“When the RCMP officers went to leave, one man stated that police didn’t pay the $5 entry fee which was quickly seconded by another and followed by individuals who were surrounding the officers. To keep the situation diffused and avoid the potential for violence, the entry fee was paid with the RCMP officer’s personal funds,” the RCMP said Monday.

“The RCMP is not affiliated with the ‘Freedom Fighters’ group.”

The release also said the group of men requested a photo with the police officers, and “in an effort to mitigate an escalation of the situation,” the officers agreed to the photo. That’s the photo circulating online.

RCMP said the officer wearing the thin blue line patch has since removed it from his uniform, and “this has been addressed by his supervisor.”

The patch is meant to symbolize solidarity among law enforcement, but critics say it is controversial and divisive due to its association with right-wing and white nationalist groups.

In the release, RCMP also said “we would like to extend our appreciation to the man who identified as the president and quickly addressed the noise complaints.”

— With files from Alessia Simona Maratta.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagFreedom Convoy tagTrucker Convoy tagThin Blue Line tagFreedom fighters tagfreedom fighters nova scotia tagfreedom fighters rcmp tagfreedom fighters rcmp nova scotia tagfreedom fighters rcmp photo tagMiddleton RCMP tagNictaux freedom fighters tagRCMP thin blue line tag

