N.B. man dead after vehicle collision with moose

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision with a moose.
Police said the incident occurred Saturday night, at about 8 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway in Siegas, N.B.
A 59-year-old man from Beaver Dam, N.B., who was driving the vehicle before crashing into a moose, died at the scene.
There was another passenger in the vehicle, who was taken to hospital with “what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
