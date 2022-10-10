Menu

Canada

N.B. man dead after vehicle collision with moose

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Oct. 7, 2022.

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision with a moose.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday night, at about 8 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway in Siegas, N.B.

A 59-year-old man from Beaver Dam, N.B., who was driving the vehicle before crashing into a moose, died at the scene.

There was another passenger in the vehicle, who was taken to hospital with “what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

