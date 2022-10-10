N.B. man dead after vehicle collision with moose

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision with a moose.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday night, at about 8 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway in Siegas, N.B.

A 59-year-old man from Beaver Dam, N.B., who was driving the vehicle before crashing into a moose, died at the scene.

There was another passenger in the vehicle, who was taken to hospital with “what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.