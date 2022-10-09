Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Halifax on Thanksgiving Monday 2022

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 11:09 am
Canadian Blood Services calling for donors ahead of holiday weekend
Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is putting out a call this holiday weekend for people to come out and donate. It's been a rocky couple of years for CBS with the pandemic and more recently, the hurricane, both having impacts on donor levels. As Callum Smith reports, donor levels ebb and flow, and the organization is hoping people will make donating blood a regular occurrence.

Thanksgiving Day is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this long weekend in the Halifax area.

Halifax Transit and transportation 

  • Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.
  • The Macdonald Bridge will be closed the long weekend until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for maintenance work.

 Parking

  • All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Grocery, pharmacies and liquor stores

  • All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.
  • All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.
  • Pharmacies may have reduced hours on Monday.
  • Private beer and liquor stores may be open. Check with individual stores.

Malls

  • All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.

Banks

  • All banks will be closed on Monday.

Libraries

  • All library branches will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post

  • Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.
