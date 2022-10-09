What’s open and closed in Halifax on Thanksgiving Monday 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Thanksgiving Day is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this long weekend in the Halifax area.

Halifax Transit and transportation

Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.

The Macdonald Bridge will be closed the long weekend until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for maintenance work.

Please note the Macdonald Bridge will be closed for maintenance work from Fri 7pm until Tues 5:30am. This includes the sidewalk and bikeway. For more info on schedules and closures, please see https://t.co/bw8e7OHxz6. pic.twitter.com/Kh9cnu0UX8 — HHB (@HHBridges) October 6, 2022

Parking

All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Grocery, pharmacies and liquor stores

All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.

All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Pharmacies may have reduced hours on Monday.

Private beer and liquor stores may be open. Check with individual stores.

Malls

All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post

Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.

5:31 Thanksgiving Inflation Thanksgiving Inflation