What’s open and closed in Halifax on Thanksgiving Monday 2022

Thanksgiving Day is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means most businesses will be closed on Monday.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this long weekend in the Halifax area.
Halifax Transit and transportation
- Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.
- The Macdonald Bridge will be closed the long weekend until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for maintenance work.
Parking
- All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.
Grocery, pharmacies and liquor stores
- All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.
- All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.
- Pharmacies may have reduced hours on Monday.
- Private beer and liquor stores may be open. Check with individual stores.
Malls
- All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.
Banks
- All banks will be closed on Monday.
Libraries
- All library branches will be closed on Monday.
Canada Post
- Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.
