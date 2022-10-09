Menu

Canada

Grand River campaign reminds owners to keep their dogs on leashes

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 5:45 am
Dog taking a walk along GRCA trail. View image in full screen
Dog taking a walk along GRCA trail. GRCA

A campaign by the Grand River Conservation Authority is encouraging the public to “take the lead” when it comes to bringing dogs to conservation areas.

They are reminding visitors that their four-legged companions must be kept on a leash at all times while on their properties.

Owners must also pick up after their dogs and be considerate of others.

Read more: Guelph’s fenced-in dog parks remaining open after council vote

Officials say staff will be increasing enforcement and those who don’t comply could face fines.

More information on the GRCA Take the Lead campaign can be found by going to their website.

