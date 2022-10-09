Grand River campaign reminds owners to keep their dogs on leashes

Send this page to someone via email

A campaign by the Grand River Conservation Authority is encouraging the public to “take the lead” when it comes to bringing dogs to conservation areas.

They are reminding visitors that their four-legged companions must be kept on a leash at all times while on their properties.

Owners must also pick up after their dogs and be considerate of others.

Officials say staff will be increasing enforcement and those who don’t comply could face fines.

More information on the GRCA Take the Lead campaign can be found by going to their website.