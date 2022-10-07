Manitoba sending emergency support workers, equipment, to storm-ravaged P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is shipping out emergency support workers and equipment to Prince Edward Island to help with cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The province said Friday that 15 personnel are headed east to help tackle the devastation from the storm.

Premier Heather Stefanson said provinces share emergency support expertise wherever it’s needed.

“Manitobans and Canadians are well-known for helping our neighbours in times of great need,” she said.

“When we have faced natural disasters such as fires and flooding, out-of-province crews have been there when we need them and we are pleased to be able to do the same for P.E.I. as they recover from the catastrophic damage caused by hurricane Fiona.”

Among the resources Manitoba is sending to Charlottetown over the Thanksgiving long weekend are chainsaw-certified people and equipment from Manitoba Parks, and equipment, personal protective gear, and personnel from the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

They’re expected to stay in P.E.I. for up to two weeks.

