Canada

Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Montreal

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 10:41 am
What is open and what is closed in Montreal for Thanksgiving 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matthew Mead. View image in full screen
What is open and what is closed in Montreal for Thanksgiving 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matthew Mead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matthew Mead

Many Montreal services and businesses will be affected by the holiday on Thanksgiving Day Monday.

Here’s a list of what to expect to help you plan your holiday weekend.

City services:

Most City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed, as will permit counters and Accès Montréal offices.

However, the 311 phone line and online services will remain accessible, although email requests received during the holiday will only be processed beginning Oct. 11.

Recycling, garbage and waste collection will run as usual for most of the city except for Montreal North, where yard waste pickup is pushed back to Oct. 11.

Ecocentres are open according to the usual schedule from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed, but appearances of detainees are being maintained at the building at 775 Gosford Street.

Canada Post offices and banks will be closed.

Public venues:

The Biodome, the Botanical Garden, the Biosphere, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are open.

Trending Stories

Public libraries, cultural venues, arenas, sports centres and pools will be open according to schedules set by their respective boroughs.

Read more: Food banks grappling with rising demand, inflation ahead of Thanksgiving

Shopping:

The Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon and Rockland and other shopping malls will be open as of 10 a.m. but closing times vary.

Public markets are open with varying schedules. Atwater and Maisonneuve markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Jean-Talon opens at 8 a.m. and shuts down at 6 p.m.

Most SAQ branches will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

READ MORE: Cooking for Thanksgiving? These items will cost more as inflation bites

Transport:

STM buses will run buses on a weekend schedule on Monday, Oct. 11. Regular transportation schedules for paratransit users are automatically cancelled on legal holidays, except for dialysis treatments. Those who are travelling on Thanksgiving must make a request for occasional transport.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil and the Société de transport de Laval will run bus services according to their Sunday schedules for the statutory holiday.

Exo commuter buses will be running on a Saturday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

As for exo commuter trains, service is cancelled on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac and Masacouche lines on the Monday, whereas the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will run on a Sunday schedule and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.

Parking metres and parking signs remain in effect on statutory holidays.

