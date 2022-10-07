Santa Claus is coming back to town for return of Barrie Santa Claus Parade

Send this page to someone via email

After two virtual events because of the pandemic, the Barrie Santa Claus Parade is returning to an in-person event this holiday season.

The 2022 Santa Claus Parade gets underway on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. and lasts two hours in downtown Barrie.

“This is the first time we have been able to get back to a normal Barrie Chamber parade since 2019,” said Paul Markle, executive director of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

“So we did do two virtual versions of the parade, which were successful, and I think they were the best that we could do for the situation, but we are so pleased to be back to a normal everyday parade.”

Markle said that while they may have to do some dusting with most stuff packed away, everything is coming together.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event in partnership with the City of Barrie and Downtown Barrie BIA.

Santa’s parade route will begin at Tiffin and Bradford streets, heading north on Bradford to Dunlop, then through downtown Barrie, ending at Poyntz Street and Dunlop Street East.

The parade will finish at Meridian Place with the Noella Festival with a tree lighting ceremony and entertainment, while the lights along the waterfront and Heritage Park will be lit simultaneously.

“Our theme this year is holiday traditions, and you know that that means a lot to lots of people. We are really looking to celebrate the past, present and future and to embrace our new multicultural society,” Markle said.

Markle said they are encouraging everyone to celebrate and share their holiday traditions.

“It does not matter whether you celebrate Christmas or not. That is not really what it’s about; it’s just about celebrating community.”