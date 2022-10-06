Saskatchewan Police Commission releases inquiry results of Estevan police workplace concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Police Commission (SPC) released results from the Estevan Police Service (EPS) Inquiry Final Report that looked into concerns about the quality of policing in Estevan, Sask., following a death of an EPS member.

The report focused on workplace culture, health and well-being supports for police officers; the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Police and the Estevan Board of Police Commissioners; and what effect these factors have had on the quality of police services in Estevan.

SPC Executive Director Corey Zaharuk said in the spring of 2021, the commission began receiving multiple requests to intervene in a conflict that was occurring within the EPS and spreading into the community that was causing a great deal of concern.

“A fractured relationship between senior police leaders and police personnel was apparent,” he said. “This conflict reached a flashpoint soon after the already much publicized March 2021 death of Const. Jay Pierson.”

According to the report, Pierson was a 49-year-old EPS constable when he died suddenly on March 5, 2021, in Estevan. In early 2017, Pierson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He was out of sick time, so he applied for worker’s compensation to take additional time off.

However, the decision was appealed by former EPS Chief Paul Ladouceur, citing pre-existing issues with Pierson’s performance. The benefits were denied, and Pierson later appealed to the Court of Queen’s Bench and in May of 2020, the Workers Compensation Board denial was overturned.

On March 5, 2021, Pierson died of what the report calls “natural causes.” His death led to several requests for a review of how EPS responded to Pierson’s diagnosis.

“One of the requests for an inquiry came to the Commission in April 2021 from a family member of Constable Pierson who shared the impact PTSD had on Pierson’s life,” according to the report. “This included stressors he experienced and his feeling that he lacked support in relation to his psychological injury.”

Recommendations in the report included improving individual access to station leadership and the establishment of a peer-to-peer support program to supplement professional psychological support services.

The SPC says these have been adopted and that they’re confident service delivery in Estevan is no longer being jeopardized by a negative workplace culture.

“I am pleased to hear the investigation is complete and that progress is being made to improve morale and culture within the Estevan Police Service,” stated Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell in a release.

“I know this has been a challenging time in the service’s history but based on the findings in the report and the progress that has been made, the service is in a much better position now than when the investigation began over a year ago.”

The commission will conduct an audit and review next year in order to ensure this positive environment continues.

