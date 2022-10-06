Court date for woman charged with impaired driving causing death of child adjourned

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters for nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice’s family packed a Saskatoon provincial court room Thursday morning.

Maurice was hit by a pickup truck on Sept. 9, 2021, on 33rd Street West while riding her scooter on a marked crosswalk. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

“We’re not okay.” says Baeleigh’s mother, Rochelle Dubois, while surrounded by family and supporters.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taylor Ashley Kennedy is charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.

She did not physically appear in court this morning.

The proceedings were delayed as the accused’s attorney, Jonathan Stockdale, withdrew from the case.

Criminal defence attorney Brian Pfefferle is Kennedy’s new lawyer.

In court, he says a new issue arose, asking the court to adjourn the matter to a later date. Pfefferle wouldn’t specify what the issue is.

Dubois says it’s hard to remember her daughter while living through the court process.

“It’s not easy, and everyone says, ‘stay positive’ and ‘everything will get better’ but it doesn’t get better,” Dubois said through tears. “It’s hard to stay positive because my life just keeps crumbling on me.”

A robust court management case is set for Nov. 29. It’s a process in which a neutral judge, who won’t be assigned the file for the case, discusses possible issues and procedures with the Crown and the defence.

Dubois says she wants drivers in Saskatoon to be more aware of their surroundings.

“I’m just tired of seeing Saskatoon drivers drive around with privilege,” Dubois said. “It’s not fair.”

Kennedy’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 30.

