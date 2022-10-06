Menu

Canada

Firefighters from multiple townships respond to Midland, Ont. house fire

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 4:04 pm
Midland Fire Department. View image in full screen
Midland Fire Department. Via Town of Midland website

Midland fire crews say a fire at the back of a house on Johnson Street Wednesday is not considered suspicious.

Deputy fire chief Ritch Lowell says they were contacted around 2:20 p.m. for a fire that had broken out on the back deck of a home.

When crews arrived on the scene, he said the fire had spread to the back of the house and up to the roof.

Read more: City of Barrie to host Family Fright Fest

“Damage is fairly extensive at the back of the home. Smoke and water damage inside because there was a metal roof on the home it made it a little more difficult to attack, so we had to attack it combined exterior and interior attack,” Lowell said.

About 29 firefighters were on the scene for around three hours battling the fire, including firefighters from Penetanguishene, Tiny Township and Tay Township.

All occupants were able to get out of the home safely before crews arrived, and Lowell said there are no reported injuries.

The exact cost of the damage caused is unknown.

