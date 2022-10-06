City of Barrie to host Family Fright Fest

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is getting into the fall season with a spooktacular festival leading up to Halloween.

Residents are invited to enjoy the Family Fright Fest from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.

The festival is building on the city’s Ghost Bus Tour, with Halloween-themed elements inside and outside the arena.

“Family Fright Fest is two nights of family-friendly Halloween fun: get seriously scared in the haunted house, join a Halloween-themed skate or hop on a Barrie Transit bus for a family storytime that will surely frighten even the bravest of souls!” said Steve Lee-Young, manager of recreation and culture programs.

City staff say all activities are free, including a photo booth, a fire pit, a haunted house, scary story time, Halloween-themed skates, and crafts and games.

Although the event is family-friendly, staff say some activities may be too scary for some, so parents and guardians should use personal discretion when deciding if to participate.

The event will also feature a costume contest with prizes, but staff ask that people wearing costumes ensure they are “suitable for a family-friendly environment.”

In addition to Family Fright Fest, during the week of Oct. 24 leading up to Halloween, the city will also host Halloween-themed skates and swims at various recreation and community centres. Information on those locations and times is available on the city’s website.

The city is also selling Halloween swim and skate passes at 50 cents per pass, good for one free drop-in swim or skate for children up to 14 years old.

Passes are available for purchase until Oct. 31 or while quantities last at Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre, Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, city hall and Parkview Community Centre.