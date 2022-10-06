Restoring power after Fiona getting more complicated: Nova Scotia Power

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s electric utility says it is facing additional challenges in repairing widespread damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Nova Scotia Power Inc. said today its work is being complicated by the fact there are now many single-customer outages, which the company says can slow its progress because at least one crew is required to restore power to one customer.

As well, the utility says the remaining work can take longer when heavy equipment is needed to remove trees and debris, and several crews are required to do the work.

About 4,000 homes and businesses in the province are in their 13th day without power, and most of the remaining outages are in the northeastern region of the province, the majority of which are in Pictou and Colchester counties.

In P.E.I., almost 9,000 homes and businesses were still in the dark by early this afternoon.

Maritime Electric’s website indicates the latest date for restoration of power on the Island is Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.