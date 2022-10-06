Concerned citizen calls lead to impaired driving arrests in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say calls from concerned citizens led to a pair of impaired driving arrests this week.

On Wednesday at around 12:45 a.m., a citizen called the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service to report a suspected impaired driver in the area of Colborne Street West and St. Joseph Road.

Officers found the vehicle and pulled it over on Cambridge Street. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Edward Baker, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 10.

Driver found asleep

On Tuesday around 11:50 a.m., a citizen reported finding a vehicle parked in the middle of Vince Jones Road with a driver asleep behind the steering wheel.

The witness told police that when the driver woke up, the man started driving and nearly swerved into them.

Officers responded and quickly located the vehicle.

Matthew Scriver, 38, of Lindsay, was charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and two Highway Traffic Act infractions.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

