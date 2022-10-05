Police investigate ‘suspicious’ vehicles in Newmarket, Ont.

Police in Newmarket, Ont., say they are investigating two “suspicious” vehicles.
In a tweet, York Regional Police said there was a large police presence in the area of Bayview Avenue and Mulock Court and Bayview and Mcbean avenues.
Police told Global News K-9 units were on the scene but did not confirm what made the two vehicles suspicious.
The incident is ongoing.
