Canada

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ vehicles in Newmarket, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 4:57 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police in Newmarket, Ont., say they are investigating two “suspicious” vehicles.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said there was a large police presence in the area of Bayview Avenue and Mulock Court and Bayview and Mcbean avenues.

Read more: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket

Police told Global News K-9 units were on the scene but did not confirm what made the two vehicles suspicious.

The incident is ongoing.

