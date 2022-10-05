Police investigate ‘suspicious’ vehicles in Newmarket, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Newmarket, Ont., say they are investigating two “suspicious” vehicles.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said there was a large police presence in the area of Bayview Avenue and Mulock Court and Bayview and Mcbean avenues.

Police told Global News K-9 units were on the scene but did not confirm what made the two vehicles suspicious.

The incident is ongoing.

Police presence in the area of Bayview & Mulock and Bayview & Mcbean Ave in Newmarket regarding 2 suspicious vehicles. Please avoid the area and expect traffic delays while this investigation is underway. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 5, 2022

