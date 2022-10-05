MPI gives $2 million for HSC traumatic brain injuries research project

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance is sponsoring the Health Science Centre’s research project for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) to the tune of $2 million.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Frederick Zeiler, who is pioneering the project, says the current one-size-fits-all treatment has resulted in a mortality rate of 30 per cent in the last 25 years.

“Globally we see about 50 million people per year suffering traumatic brain injury. Within Canada, it’s around 165,000. In Manitoba itself, we admit approximately 400 people with moderate and severe traumatic brain injury to Health Sciences Center alone on an annual basis,” he says.

Zeiler says his research paves the way for a personalized approach that accounts for a patient’s individual circumstances.

“We’ve seen this in other areas of medicine that we’ve been trying to advance towards more individualized, personalized care.

“We find that when we know that everyone’s individual response to injury is different and it’s based on their individual genetic makeup through past medical conditions, as well as the environment in which they’ve kind of grown up in and been exposed to. And so we know that if we treat everyone the same, it’s clear that there’s going to be a disparity in outcome.”

MPI’s investment brings the project funds up to a total of $5 million. The dollars will help with costs related to hiring additional staff and expanding research operations.

“We know many Manitobans are affected by TBIs, be it themselves directly or the loved ones who support them through their ongoing care,” says Eric Herbelin, president and CEO of MPI.

“MPI is pleased to support further research into this important area, which we hope will have a significant impact on those living with these injuries in communities throughout the province.”

