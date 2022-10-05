Concordia students boycott sexual violence committee

Send this page to someone via email

Students from Concordia University say after years of frustration, demands and protests, they’ve reached their tipping point.

Three student organizations, Concordia Student Union (CSU), Graduate Students’ Association (GSA), and the Teaching and Research Assistants at Concordia Union (TRAC), have decided they will no longer participate in Concordia’s standing committee on sexual misconduct and sexual violence.

“The years of experience that students have had participating in that committee have taught us that we don’t actually have a lot of influence,” said Becca Wilgosh, TRAC’s vice-president.

Concordia’s standing committee on sexual misconduct and sexual violence is a committee made up of students, administrative staff and faculty members who coordinate university efforts to prevent and respond to sexual violence.

It was created after sexual misconduct allegations rocked the school’s creative writing department in January 2018.

Students say the university is not properly handling accusations of sexual harassment against faculty members and claim it has often undermined student participation in the committee.

“Concordia’s sloppy process and refusal to approach problems with a student-centered and solution-oriented mindset has hindered the Arts and Science Federation of Associations’ (ASFA) ability to fully support our own membership,” said Payton Mitchell an ASFA spokesperson.

The student organization believes they, the students, should be designing the policy.

“We want it to be survivor-centric and we want it to be stand-alone,” said Wilgosh.

In a statement to Global News, a Concordia University spokesperson said they recently found out about the withdrawal, shortly before the Standing Committee on Sexual Violence’s first scheduled meeting of the academic year, last Friday.

“The message did not state the reasons for the withdrawal, nor were these stated when student representation was finalized in August. The Chair of the Committee reached out to student representatives to learn more and has scheduled a meeting with them next week. We hope to be able to discuss their concerns and find a way forward,” said Concordia University spokesperson Vannina Maestracci.

But students say there will be no moving forward unless major changes are made.

“One of those changes are legislative changes,” said Wilgosh. “If the university really cares about survivors and wants them to have the results and to be transparent they should be lobbying the government to change the rules around privacy that protects abusers.”

At the moment, Quebec’s Bill 151, an act to prevent and fight sexual violence in higher education institutions, prohibits universities and other post-secondary institutions from telling students if their alleged harasser had been fired, sanctioned, or what, if any, consequences the person faced.