Hamilton man facing attempted murder charges related to Huntsville, Ont. dispute

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police have a 53-year-old in custody for attempted murder after a dispute late last month.

On Sept. 19 at around 2:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a dispute between two people after a gunshot was heard on a South Lancelot Road property in Huntsville.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and later released.

A 42-year-old person was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Police have now charged a second person in connection with the dispute.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged a 53-year-old Hamilton man with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and discharging a firearm with intent.

The man is being held in custody and scheduled to appear on Wednesday at the Ontario court of justice in Muskoka.

Police are withholding the suspect and victim’s names to protect the victim’s identity.