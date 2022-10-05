Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd victim comes forward in leaked nude images case, Winnipeg police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 2:57 pm
 A second victim has come forward in relation to an investigation regarding nude images that were leaked without consent, according to Winnipeg police. .
 A second victim has come forward in relation to an investigation regarding nude images that were leaked without consent, according to Winnipeg police. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A second victim has come forward in relation to an investigation regarding nude images that were leaked without consent, according to Winnipeg police.

The cybercrime report came in last April, police say. The domestic violence unit investigated and turned up a series of nude images which featured the reporting victim and another unknown woman.

In early September, publications identifying the suspect as 43-year-old David Alexander Zegarac were distributed after he was charged in relation to the images.

Read more: Headingley man charged in connection with nude images leaked online

The release of his name led to a second woman identifying herself to police.

She told investigators that she was 16 or 17 when the suspect took intimate photos of her.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, investigators went to Zegarac’s residence in Winnipeg and placed him under arrest, however, it was not without incident, police say.

During the arrest Zegarac became extremely uncooperative, subsequently, police used a Taser on him. An investigator sustained a minor upper-body injury but did not need medical attention.

Zegarac was charged with several offences and was released on an undertaking with Crown-imposed conditions.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Domestic Violence Unit at 204-986-2602.

Other supportive resources include WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 or Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man arrested in sex crimes investigation into September bus assaults' Winnipeg man arrested in sex crimes investigation into September bus assaults
Winnipeg man arrested in sex crimes investigation into September bus assaults
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagWPS tagCybercrime tagnude images tagDavid Alexander Zegarac tagLeaked nude images tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers