2nd victim comes forward in leaked nude images case, Winnipeg police say

A second victim has come forward in relation to an investigation regarding nude images that were leaked without consent, according to Winnipeg police.

The cybercrime report came in last April, police say. The domestic violence unit investigated and turned up a series of nude images which featured the reporting victim and another unknown woman.

In early September, publications identifying the suspect as 43-year-old David Alexander Zegarac were distributed after he was charged in relation to the images.

The release of his name led to a second woman identifying herself to police.

She told investigators that she was 16 or 17 when the suspect took intimate photos of her.

On Saturday, investigators went to Zegarac’s residence in Winnipeg and placed him under arrest, however, it was not without incident, police say.

During the arrest Zegarac became extremely uncooperative, subsequently, police used a Taser on him. An investigator sustained a minor upper-body injury but did not need medical attention.

Zegarac was charged with several offences and was released on an undertaking with Crown-imposed conditions.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Domestic Violence Unit at 204-986-2602.

Other supportive resources include WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 or Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

