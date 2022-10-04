Menu

Crime

Calgary father sentenced to two years in prison for neglect of disabled adult son

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 6:20 pm
Jonathon Grunewald and Malinda Phillips. View image in full screen
Undated photos of Jonathon Grunewald and Malinda Phillips. Obtained by Global News

A Calgary father has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to provide the necessaries of life for his severely disabled adult son.

Jonathon Grunewald and Malinda Phillips entered guilty pleas in January.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard that the 29-year-old man was mostly confined to his bedroom for over five years.

He was diagnosed at birth with severe cerebral palsy, a seizure disorder and brain damage.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘I’m sorry’: Calgary parents plead guilty to neglect of disabled adult son

He was rushed to hospital in October 2020 when he was found unresponsive in the family’s home.

Before he was sentenced, Grunewald told the court he takes full responsibility for his “lack of action” in the care of his son and is truly sorry.

Story continues below advertisement

The sentencing for Phillips has been adjourned until a later date because she is dealing with a serious medical issue.

Read more: Case against Calgary parents charged with severe neglect of adult son put over

© 2022 The Canadian Press
