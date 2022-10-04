Cochrane RCMP release sketch of child luring suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP is investigating a report of child luring in Bragg Creek.

On Sept. 19 around 4 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of White Avenue in the small town south of Cochrane. Police say a man in his 50s or 60s pulled up onto the grass next to her in a grey Dodge Ram and tried to lure her into his vehicle.

“From inside the pickup truck, the male spoke to the 11-year-old female in what is believed to have been an attempt to lure her into his vehicle,” said Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer for Alberta RCMP, in a Tuesday morning statement.

The girl continued walking without interacting with the man and he drove away, police said.

The man is described as having a long beard and thinning, grey or brown short hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and sweatpants. The truck is a grey older model Dodge Ram with a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

