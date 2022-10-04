Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cochrane RCMP release sketch of child luring suspect

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 4:20 pm
Cochrane RCMP released a sketch of a man who allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl in a hamlet south of Cochrane. View image in full screen
Cochrane RCMP released a sketch of a man who allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl in a hamlet south of Cochrane. Cochrane RCMP

Cochrane RCMP is investigating a report of child luring in Bragg Creek.

On Sept. 19 around 4 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of White Avenue in the small town south of Cochrane. Police say a man in his 50s or 60s pulled up onto the grass next to her in a grey Dodge Ram and tried to lure her into his vehicle.

“From inside the pickup truck, the male spoke to the 11-year-old female in what is believed to have been an attempt to lure her into his vehicle,” said Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer for Alberta RCMP, in a Tuesday morning statement.

The girl continued walking without interacting with the man and he drove away, police said.

Read more: Cochrane RCMP looking into attempted child luring

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as having a long beard and thinning, grey or brown short hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and sweatpants. The truck is a grey older model Dodge Ram with a dent in the driver’s side door.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cochrane RCMP investigating another report of child luring

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Click to play video: 'Parents concerned after child luring attempts in Cochrane' Parents concerned after child luring attempts in Cochrane
Parents concerned after child luring attempts in Cochrane – Jun 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagChild Luring tagCochrane tagRural Crime tagCochrane RCMP tagBragg Creek tagattempted child luring tagbragg creek child luring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers