Guelph police say no one was hurt after fire shot out of moving pickup truck

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 4, 2022 1:38 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A woman in Guelph, Ont., is lucky to be alive after her vehicle caught fire while driving in the city’s east end.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the pickup truck was travelling along Victoria Road Monday night when fire started shooting out of the bed of the vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

They say the female driver pulled the truck over near McAllister Boulevard and managed to escape before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

OPP investigating fatal motorcycle crash west of Guelph

Crews from Guelph Fire Department arrived and quickly put out the blaze.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the fire.

A section of Victoria Road was closed for about an hour.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

