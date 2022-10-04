SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

NewsAlert: Blue Jays clinch top AL wild-card berth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 12:53 am

The Toronto Blue Jays will play host to a best-of-three, wild-card playoff series starting on Friday at the Rogers Centre. The Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in a rain-shortened game in Baltimore earlier tonight. Then the Detroit Tigers knocked off the Mariners 4-3 in Seattle, to allow Toronto to clinch the top wild-card berth, and home-field advantage in the first round of playoffs. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Rays are the other A-L wild-card teams headed for the post-season.

More coming ….

