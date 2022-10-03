Williamsville, Ont. candidates meet for debate ahead of municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of residents of Williamsville, Ont., gathered Monday night to hear from candidates running in the upcoming municipal election to represent District 9 at the Kingston council table.

Annette Burfoot, a professor at Queen’s University, was first to kick off introductions.

“I support intensification, urban development and building more housing,” she told the crowd. “Like you, I want housing to be neighbourhood-friendly, appropriate and to include green spaces and room for pedestrians.”

“To be more like what was planned for Williamsville, and less like what we’ve seen so far.”

All three candidates that were present spoke about climate change, intensification and affordable housing as main issues in the ward.

“I worry about my son walking to school every day because I know the roads in our ward are not safe,” says candidate Vincent Cinanni.

“Your concerns are my concerns, my family’s concerns, and I’m invested in bettering our community for all of us.”

Cinanni has been a resident of Williamsville for the past 16 years and works in IT.

Ian Clark, a local anti-poverty activist and front-line health-care worker through the first two years of the pandemic, was the last to speak.

“We need a housing plan that actually addresses people’s needs directly, not just promises that they will be met by accident,” Clark said.

“Vote for me and I promise that I will work tirelessly for a Kingston where everyone’s needs are met. Where no one has to worry about losing their housing or going hungry.”

While there are five candidates on the ballot for District 9, Selina Chiarelli didn’t take part in the meeting.

Rob Fonger announced that he’s withdrawn from the election, but too late to take his name off the ballot.

He urged Williamsville residents to get out and vote — just not for him — on Oct. 24.