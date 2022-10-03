Rent-to-own affordable housing units to be built in Edmonton for Paul First Nation members

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-four new affordable rental and rent-to-own units will be built in Edmonton as part of a joint project to provide accessible off-reserve housing for members of Paul First Nation.

It’s been four years in the making for the first nation, which is located about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Housing has become an increasingly pressing issue there and many members have had to relocate to urban centres because there weren’t any housing options in the area. In fact, Paul First Nation member Stanley Bearhead said some residents are building homes themselves on the Paul First Nation without electricity or sewage system just to keep their family together.

“As the chief and council of Paul First Nation, it’s our responsibility to look after the needs of our membership both on-reserve and off-reserve,” said Chief Arthur Rain.

Story continues below advertisement

“The rent-to-own model is a housing alternative for our membership living off-reserve that supports a sustainable future with all resources made available for a better life. We are honoured and grateful to have the support from the provincial government, the federal government and the City of Edmonton that have come together and joined our efforts.

“I feel we are well on our way towards not only a brighter today, but a tomorrow that brings opportunity for change,” Rain said.

1:07 Supportive housing facility under construction in Vancouver Supportive housing facility under construction in Vancouver – May 26, 2022

The province and federal government will provide joint funding of $3 million under the 10-year National Housing Strategy‘s bilateral agreement. Alberta’s funding comes from the Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which supports Indigenous governments and communities to build affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing.

The City of Edmonton is putting in a $1.5-million grant and Paul First Nation is working to secure more than $4.5 million through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The Paul Band Property Management Corporation will contribute a minimum of $685,000, about 10 per cent of the total project cost, to cover its contribution toward the total capital costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m so pleased to see all orders of government working together to provide these 24 affordable housing units in our city,” Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi said. “Every single affordable housing unit provided is a step in the right direction and this Indigenous-led housing will make a difference in the lives of families and seniors from the Paul First Nation.”

“For the first time, a housing project funded through our Indigenous Housing Capital Program is offering tenants a rent-to-own option,” added Josephine Pon, Alberta minister of Seniors and Housing. “The Paul First Nation project reflects the flexibility of this program and we are proud to support this new housing and the promise to make home ownership a reality for Paul First Nation members.”

Read more: Canadian mayors press Freeland for direct funding for urban Indigenous housing

“The availability of affordable, accessible off-reserve housing is important,” said Alberta’s minister of Indigenous Relations, Rick Wilson. “These 24 units supported by IHCP for Paul First Nation provide equitable access and necessary supports in urban areas. This is a great development and I look forward to continued success.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-unit project will also create about 50 jobs.

Officials hope construction will begin within the year.

1:52 Construction to start on new Blood Tribe supportive housing complex Construction to start on new Blood Tribe supportive housing complex – Apr 19, 2022