Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Nord Stream gas supply could resume on single line after leaks stop: Gazprom

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 3, 2022 7:44 am
Click to play video: 'Moscow calls for ‘objective’ investigation into Nord Stream damage' Moscow calls for ‘objective’ investigation into Nord Stream damage
WATCH: Moscow calls for 'objective' investigation into Nord Stream damage

Russia’s Gazprom said on Monday that gas had stopped leaking from three ruptured Nord Stream gas lines under the Baltic, and that it might be possible to resume pumping through the remaining single line.

In a statement, it said the pressure in the three lines had stabilized and it was working to reduce environmental risks.

Europe launched investigations after major leaks were discovered in the two Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, each consisting of a pair of lines. Germany, Denmark and Sweden said they believed there had been sabotage.

Read more: ‘We’re not naive’ about who’s behind ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipelines, Joly says

Nord Stream 1 reported a significant pressure drop on both of its lines, presumed to be caused by ruptures, while Nord Stream 2 reported a similar sharp pressure drop in its ‘A’ line.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Gazprom said Nord Stream 2’s ‘B’ line could still export gas to Europe, if a decision were made to start deliveries.

Nord Stream 1 had been fully functional before Russia reduced and then stopped gas flows over the past six months, citing non-payment in Russian rubles and technical problems.

Click to play video: 'Russia accused of sabotage after blasts lead to leaks in Nord Stream pipelines' Russia accused of sabotage after blasts lead to leaks in Nord Stream pipelines
Russia accused of sabotage after blasts lead to leaks in Nord Stream pipelines

But the recently completed Nord Stream 2 has never come online, since Germany, where it makes landfall, froze the authorization process as Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine.

“If a decision is made to start deliveries through Nord Stream 2’s line B, natural gas will be pumped into the pipeline after the integrity of the system has been checked and verified by supervisory authorities,” it said.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagGazprom tagenergy crisis tagnord stream 1 tagnord stream 2 tagenergy news tagnord stream tagNord stream leaks tagNord Stream news tagNord Stream sabotage tagNord Stream update tagNord Stream updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers