Parts of Broad Street will be temporarily closed off temporarily for ‘speed testing’

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple blocks on Broad street will be affected by a temporary road closure for ‘roadway speed testing’ on Sunday according to a news release by Regina police (RPS).

Starting from Broad street and 4th Avenue, to Broad Street and 1st Avenue will be closed off to both north and southbound traffic.

RPS said that they will be conducting the speed testing in relation to a ‘dangerous driving criminal investigation’.

The closure begins at 1 p.m. .and will last for three to four hours. The area will be marked with barricades and detours will be provided for traffic.