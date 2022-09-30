World-renowned percussionist performs in Calgary for inclusive concert

Send this page to someone via email

Dame Evelyn Glennie is a musician inspiring people around the world. The percussionist lives in England and traveled to Calgary for a unique concert.

The Mount Royal Conservatory is co-presenting a performance featuring Glennie. Audiences have been known to be in awe of watching her play.

“I open up my body like a resonating chamber. Instead of the sound going through the ears, I’m feeling it through the body,” Glennie said.

“If you let the body be open, it’s amazing how much you physically feel of the sound.”

She learned to listen differently and rediscovered sound after losing her hearing at the age of 8.

“Beethoven showed us it was possible. We have had centuries of digesting (that) extraordinary human being,” Glennie said.

View image in full screen Dame Evelyn Glennie rehearsing. Jill Croteau/Global News

It was one of her music teachers who nurtured a whole new way of playing when he asked her to remove her hearing aides.

“It was as though the sun rays had come up on my horizon. It was incredible. I had the opportunity to participate in the impact and observe and slow the body down for resonance and decided when to place the next note,” Glennie said. “When my teacher struck a drum, he waited and listened to the resonance.”

Together with composer and creative director Vince Ho, Glennie will play alongside the Land’s End Ensemble.

View image in full screen Glennie will perform at the Bella Concert Hall. Jill Croteau/Global News

“It’s like time stands still watching her. It opens my eyes up to what’s possible as a musician and it’s always inspiring,” Ho said.

“In the non-hearing world, they have a rich world we aren’t familiar with and can teach us to listen to music beyond our scope.”

“It’s the sonic textures and feeling the energy of the performer, and the body movements. It changed how I composed music,” Ho said.

Ho has created original pieces for Glennie to perform and admires how she has motivated change for people with hearing loss.

“There used to be limits for musicians with disabilities but Evelyn came along and proved as a deaf person, one can still become and extraordinary musician,” Ho said.

There are special invitations to the concert for students who are deaf and hard of hearing. Malea Jubinville is in Grade 8 and was born with a hearing impairment.

View image in full screen Malea Jubinville. Jill Croteau/Global News

She uses hearing aides.

“Nothing holds me back,” Jubinville said, adding she appreciates the intent of the concert.

“It feels like they are including us and not making us feel any different than people who aren’t deaf or hard of hearing,” Jubinville said. “It can help me go for my goals and never give up.”

Tickets for the Saturday night performance at the Bella Concert Hall are available.