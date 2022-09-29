Menu

World

1st British coins to feature King Charles III unveiled by Royal Mint

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 29, 2022 7:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Process for replacing Queen’s image with King Charles III underway' Process for replacing Queen’s image with King Charles III underway
The succession of King Charles III began as soon as his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passed. But the task of changing and updating everything will be monumental. From images of the queen on flags, stationery, stamps, and currency to legal mentions of Her Majesty. As Anne Gaviola reports, the work has just begun – Sep 17, 2022

Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

Read more: King Charles III takes reign as British monarch. What to expect

The new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left – the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

Story continues below advertisement

Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.

Five gold sovereigns bearing the official portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II, on display by the Royal Mint in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The official portrait of the monarch is updated during their reign. View image in full screen
Five gold sovereigns bearing the official portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II, on display by the Royal Mint in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The official portrait of the monarch is updated during their reign. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Based in south Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain’s royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

Trending Stories

“When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Fact or Fiction: Misinformation on Queen Elizabeth II can cause emotional, political shakeup, experts say' Fact or Fiction: Misinformation on Queen Elizabeth II can cause emotional, political shakeup, experts say
Fact or Fiction: Misinformation on Queen Elizabeth II can cause emotional, political shakeup, experts say

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
