SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 4:41 pm

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a playoff berth Thursday without even taking the field.

Canada’s lone big-league team started the day with a magic number of one and locked up a wild-card spot when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.

After an off-day, Toronto will continue its homestand Friday night with the opener of a three-game series against Boston.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna just misses catching Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball

The Blue Jays still have to plenty to play for over the final six games of the regular season.

If Toronto holds its current position as the top seed of the three American League wild-card teams, the Blue Jays would open the best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre next week.

Story continues below advertisement

The second and third wild-card seeds will play that round on the road.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon boys wish comes true' Saskatoon boys wish comes true

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tagToronto Blue Jays playoffs tagBlye Jays playoffs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers