National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: What’s open and closed in Halifax

On Friday, Canadians will observe the second official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on Sept. 30, as well as public schools and regulated child care.

The holiday was set to acknowledge residential schools and promote education about honouring Indigenous survivors and their elders.

Nova Scotia’s Minister of L’nu Affairs Karla MacFarlane said in a release earlier this week that she encourages “all Nova Scotians to take time this week to listen and learn about our shared history.”

In Halifax, city hall will be lit in orange in recognition of the day. There will also be a flag-raising at 10 a.m., at the Grand Parade, with words from Mayor Mike Savage and Chief Deborah Robinson.

Treaty Day is set to be marked on Oct. 1, kicking off the start of Mi’kmaw History Month in the province.

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre (MNFC), was set to host activities for both days, but the activities will be postponed due to the impact of storm Fiona across the province, including in First Nations communities.

6:36 Truth and Reconciliation Activities Postponed in Parts of Nova Scotia Due to Fiona Truth and Reconciliation Activities Postponed in Parts of Nova Scotia Due to Fiona

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, is not a mandatory statutory holiday, so private businesses can choose how to observe the day.

The following closures and changes are in effect:

Retail

Many retail corporations have decided to close on Sept. 30, while others are operating on full or reduced hours. Here are some of them:

NSLC: closed

Banks: closed

Halifax Shopping Centre: open on reduced hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: open on reduced hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bus and ferry service

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service on Friday. The Alderney Ferry will run every 30 minutes, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

ICYMI: #hfxtransit will be operating on holiday service on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation (Fri, Sep 30).

ICYMI: #hfxtransit will be operating on holiday service on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation (Fri, Sep 30).

Alderney Ferry will run every 30 min. 1st trip will dep Alderney @ 7:30 a.m.; last trip will dep Halifax @ 11:45 p.m.

In addition, the MacDonald Bridge connecting the Halifax peninsula and Dartmouth will be closed this weekend for maintenance. It will reopen Tuesday.

Parking

On-street metered parking will be free on Friday.

Facilities and programs

All recreation facilities and programs operated by the Halifax Regional Municipality will be closed Friday.

All Halifax Public Libraries will also be closed, including curbside pickup.

Closure notice: All locations and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed for the National Day of Truth & Reconciliation holiday on Friday, September 30.

Nova Scotia Museum branches will be open during regular hours with free admission.

Garbage collection

There will be no municipal solid waste collection on Sept. 30.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will all be closed. They will reopen Saturday.

Customer Contact Centres

The 311 Contact Centre will operate as normal on Truth and Reconciliation Day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Customer Service Centres that provide in-person services and payments will be closed.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail.