Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Nord Stream pipelines: 4th leak reported in Baltic Sea 

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 29, 2022 8:55 am
Click to play video: 'Russia accused of sabotage after blasts lead to leaks in Nord Stream pipelines' Russia accused of sabotage after blasts lead to leaks in Nord Stream pipelines
Moscow is facing accusations of terrorism, after suspicious explosions caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany. Redmond Shannon explains what's fuelling claims of sabotage.

A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish coast guard said Thursday.

“We have leakage at two positions” off Sweden, coast guard spokesperson Mattias Lindholm. There are two more off Denmark, he said.

Two of the leaks are on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that recently stopped supplying gas, while the other two are on Nord Stream 2 that never started operating. Although they were not running, both pipelines were filled with gas, which has escaped and bubbled to the surface.

Read more: Leaky Russian gas pipelines draw accusations of sabotage amid energy crisis

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks off their countries were “deliberate actions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Unexplained leaks of Nord Stream pipelines raise suspicions of Russian sabotage' Unexplained leaks of Nord Stream pipelines raise suspicions of Russian sabotage
Unexplained leaks of Nord Stream pipelines raise suspicions of Russian sabotage

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage – it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe – although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

Speaking Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagRussia Ukraine tagPipeline Leak tagRussia Pipelines tagNord Stream Pipelines tagrussia pipelines leak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers