Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 4:13 pm
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagMinistry Of Education tagOntario Court of Appeal tagPC Party Of Ontario tagDivisional Court tagMath test tagOntario Math Test tagTeacher math test Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

Story continues below advertisement

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

Story continues below advertisement

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Ontario’s top court to hear government’s appeal of mandatory teacher math test case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s Appeal Court will hear a case in which the government is seeking to mandate a math test for new teachers.

A lower court had struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the Charter because it found the test had a disproportionate effect on racialized teachers when it was first implemented last year.

But the government argued the Divisional Court made legal errors, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one round of the new test administered to teacher candidates.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

Government lawyers sought leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case and the court granted that application this week.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers