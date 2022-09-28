Community job fair aims to help address labour shortage in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

Jobseekers in the Simcoe County region will get the chance to meet potential employers at a community job fair in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday.

The fair on Sept. 28 runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southshore Community Centre on Lakeshore Drive.

More than 30 different employers are attending, with more than 100 positions they are looking to fill.

“There is no registration, but people can come and speak directly to employers, bring their resumes. There are some employers who are hiring on the spot, and others are collecting and scheduling interviews for a later time,” said Tracy Hoskins, an employment coach with Agilec.

Employers in attendance include Barrie Transit, Casino Rama and Costco.

Hoskins said the need for workers in Simcoe County is high, with more than 7,000 job vacancies in the county, of which 2,000 are in the city of Barrie alone.

“With the amount of employers that are coming, we’re hoping to at least put some people in front of employers to fill those vacancies that they have available,” Hoskins said.