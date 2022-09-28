Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Community job fair aims to help address labour shortage in Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 10:44 am
The need for workers in Simcoe County is high.
The need for workers in Simcoe County is high. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Jobseekers in the Simcoe County region will get the chance to meet potential employers at a community job fair in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday.

The fair on Sept. 28 runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southshore Community Centre on Lakeshore Drive.

More than 30 different employers are attending, with more than 100 positions they are looking to fill.

“There is no registration, but people can come and speak directly to employers, bring their resumes. There are some employers who are hiring on the spot, and others are collecting and scheduling interviews for a later time,” said Tracy Hoskins, an employment coach with Agilec.

Trending Stories

Read more: Barrie, Ont. Brightening Barriers art exhibit honoured by International Economic Development Council

Employers in attendance include Barrie Transit, Casino Rama and Costco.

Story continues below advertisement

Hoskins said the need for workers in Simcoe County is high, with more than 7,000 job vacancies in the county, of which 2,000 are in the city of Barrie alone.

“With the amount of employers that are coming, we’re hoping to at least put some people in front of employers to fill those vacancies that they have available,” Hoskins said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jobs taglabour shortage tagJob fair tagBarrie Ontario tagHelp Wanted tagBarrie jobs tagAgilec tagSimcoe County Jobs tagSouthshore Community Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers