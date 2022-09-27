Transit union responds to fatal cyclist collision on Edmonton LRT: ‘It was an accident’

Send this page to someone via email

A LRT accident that took the life of a man on a bicycle on Monday afternoon is still under investigation but the union representing Edmonton Transit Service workers is cautioning against laying blame.

“Our understanding, at this point, is that the fatal incident… is not in a preventable category for anybody,” said Steve Bradshaw, president business agent the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569.

He added he believes “it was an accident, pure and simple.”

Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is investigating the fatality and is working in conjunction with transit investigators.

The northernmost stretch of the Capital Line was shut down Monday afternoon after a train and a cyclist collided in northeast Edmonton, killing the person on the bike.

Story continues below advertisement

0:55 Cyclist dies after collision with LRT in northeast Edmonton Cyclist dies after collision with LRT in northeast Edmonton

Police said the collision occurred at about 3:20 p.m.

“An unidentified male in his 30s with a bicycle was on the platform of the Clareview LRT Station,” police said in a news release issued late Monday night. “As the southbound train pulled away, the train came into contact with the male causing injuries.

“EMS responded, however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "EMS responded, however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene."

Bradshaw said the city could look into some additional safety features along the LRT tracks.

“We have technologies in every industry that help save lives — whether it’s on an assembly line or on something like a moving walkway at an airport. There are whistles and bells and alarms that tell people the end is coming. We need to have those kind of things on our LRT system as well,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This does not need to happen.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This does not need to happen."

Bradshaw offered condolences to the cyclist’s loved ones.

“We send our sympathy and our commiserations to the family and friends of this individual. No one needs to die like this.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.